BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The synod of the Livingstonia church has transferred Reverend Timothy Nyasulu from the synod’s headquarters to Kondowe in Rumphi, where he will head the Station and be Chaplain for University of Livingstonia.

The transfer comes barely five days after the synod conducted elections which saw fierce critic of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) emerging a winner defeating Nyasulu who was allegedly to have much financial support from the DPP officials.

This means Nyasulu has been demoted as Education Secretary for the synod under General Secretary’s office, and he has been replaced by Reverend Vincent Kalua.

According to The Times, Reverend Douglas Chipofya who came fourth during the elections but was a day later elected as Moderator-Elect has been sent to Ekwendeni Theological College to teach ministers.

Ministers who were behind Nyasulu have been transferred to churches in rural areas and some of the affected ministers are Reverend Zina Sibande and Makuni Gondwe who were at Mchengatuba and Katawa within Mzuzu City, and have been posted to Njuyu and Rumphi, respectively.

Reverend Maurice Munthali has been recalled from Area 47 in Lilongwe to Katawa Congregation in Mzuzu replacing Gondwe.

Reverend Joshua Nyangulu who was heading Ekwendeni Mission has been sent to Nkhamenya and Reverend Lumbani Munthali is heading to Bolero in Rumphi from Ifumbo in Chitipa.

Nyondo switched off his mobile phone just after introducing the subject. His moderator Reverend John Gondwe refused to answer and he referred us back to Nyondo. Reverend Nyasulu also refused to comment on the matter.

Two camps have emerged in the synod following the re-election of Nyondo as the General Secretary for synod.

The second session of the committee meeting after finalising the elections programme on Saturday saw some ministers who voted for Nyasulu not contributing in the deliberations.

Some were heard murmuring, accusing Nyondo of character assassination towards his challenger Nyasulu by implicating him that he was funded by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during campaigns.

The division was also visible when ministers were taking lunch around 3 o’clock as those who were behind Nyondo sat separately from others as they mocked Nyasulu’s supporters.

Nyondo admitted that the church is divided but argued that it is because of political parties’ interference into the synod assembly agenda.

He has also admitted that the church was corrupted towards the elections, arguing he received reports that some church ministers pocketed money for campaign.

He, therefore, also accused retired ministers of being used to foster divisions in the church, describing their conduct as due to poverty.