Malawi education authorities in the northern region on Wednesday denied entry of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to the Barracks. Bushiri wanted to visit his former school Moyale Barracks secondary school, Maravi Post has established.

The authorities claim that Bushiri did not book permission.

“It was around 1 PM today (yesterday), what happened was that Bushiri together with his gurus unexpectedly visited the school,” said our source.

“So after seeing him and his gurus at the gate, the authorities rushed to the scene and block the prophet from entering the gate. They said he was not allowed to enter without notification,” they explained.

According to our source, the man of God did not have any choice but to leave the area shamelessly.

“Up to now nobody knows what the prophet really want at the school but some people suspect that he was trying to see the problems the school is facing,” they disclosed.

Meanwhile, Bushiri ‘Major one’ is yet to issue a comment on the matter.

Some Malawians have concluded that the restriction was an order from the above especially because of the rumors that there is sour relationship between the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the prophet.