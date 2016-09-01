TO HIS EXCELLENCY, PROFESSOR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI

Your Excellency, I believe this post will find you in good health. This platform may not necessarily be the best to reach you, but believe me, I have also written to you through your office but I have doubts the letter would ever reach you. None of my letters has ever been acknowledged to have reached you Your Excellency when sent via official channels. This, I have come to acknowledge as a serious problem.

I have trust that posting the message here will be of help and with a lot of people reading, one of them will have the pleasure of bringing it to your attention.

I write to humble myself Your Excellency. I have pleas that need your authorisation.

Few days ago I was in Mzuzu and I decided to go to Moyale Secondary to visit it as an alumni. It was so embarrassing, your Excellency, when I was stopped saying I had to get authorization in order to visit the school where among others, I had plans to get my certificate and say Hi to my old teachers.

My President, Moyale Secondary is a place that educated me. I was the Head Boy at this school and I also headed SCOM for the better days I learnt. I would love to meet the current group members and share my experiences with them. After all, I am an alumnus of the school in question Your Excellency.

It is unfortunate, Your Excellency, that I cannot go back to the school without asking for your permission. You are the last top authority of the government and I believe when the people say I need to get permission they mean you, in that authority position, have to authorise, otherwise, the people I meet, despite being in control of such places, they still ask me to seek permission “from above”.

Allow me, Your Excellency, to go to this school. It is all my heart desires.

While in the same city your excellence, I was also stopped by police when I decided to take a walk through the city that I grew up in. They said I had to seek permission to take a walk through the city. I believe you will consider me and give me the authority to admire the city I knew as a child.

Your Excellency, at the hospital where I went to see the sick, I was denied access saying I had to seek authorisation from above. Like I said, you are the ‘Above’ that everyone referred to.

Your Excellency, I do not travel alone. I usually travel with my pastors and other people close to me. We can never use one car and as such we usually travel in a number of vehicles together. It is unfortunate that the police in Mzuzu said I have to ask for permission to travel with my friends and family.

They said if I am to use the roads of Malawi, then I need clearance from you Your Excellency. I therefore humbly request that you hear me out and give me the advised authority to have a number of cars accompanying me, using the roads of our country which is under your leadership Your Excellency.

I am still here for a couple of days and I believe you will hear me out and permit me to do the things I have asked. I am a citizen of Malawi and I believe you will not deny me the favour that I so badly need.