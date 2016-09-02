LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) expelled Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima Central Felix Jumbe and senior member Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma have challenged the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) decision describing the move as unconstitutional and against principals of natural justice.

And suspended MCP Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila disclosed that she will consult her constituents before making any reaction to the development.

The trio’s reaction comes barely a day after MCP President Lazarus Chakwera defended the part’s NEC decision for suspending and expelling them along side some senior party officials including Denis Nathumba, Lyton Dzombe, Chatinkha and Azam Mwale from the party saying the latter had gone overboard by perpetuating division in the party.

Both Kabwira and Joseph Njobvuyalema have been suspended for being accused of having a hand for last week’s botched plot to burn the party’s headquarters in the capital Lilongwe.

The duo’s suspension runs till September as a special committee has been set aside to hear their side of the story before the final verdict is made on them.

Both Chatinkha and Jumbe have been expelled for sowing division.

Some disgruntled MCP members were calling for an early convention in protest of party president Chakwera’s style of leadership.

MCP NEC members moved to quell dissent in the party, dispelling allegations that its leadership is nepotistic and intolerant of other views.

In an exclusive interview The Maravi Post on Thursday soon after MCP President Chakwera announced party’s NEC decision through the news conference held at its headquarters in the capital Lilongwe, Kabwira who is reportedly sick said will consult her constituents before making any reaction on the development.

On the other hand MP Jumbe challenged the decision describing it as unconstitutional dismissal which violated principles of natural justice.

Jumbe questioned NEC’s mandate of not following party procedures for failing to summon him in order to hear his side of the story.

“This expulsion contravenes rules of natural justice where concerned parties are supposed to be heard. I will remain MCP member until all party procedures are followed for my expulsion.

“Since this issue has erupted, the party has never given me a platform to hear my side of story. This means that my birth right of being heard has been violated. In fact I am just hearing from you the media that the party has expelled me,” said Jumbe.

Chatinkha through the press conference held soon after her dismissal was announced challenged the party leader Chakwera of having personal vendetta with those with dissenting views over his leadership.

She concurred with legislator Jumbe that the party has contravened its own constitution of not allowing her to be heard.

“Chakwera as a leader alongside the NEC can’t fire me at all cost because no tenant will dare to vacate their landlord on his own house. I was born in MCP and will die there.

“My effort to talk to the leadership proved futile as all avenues to do so were closed. So, all over the sudden you can’t be dismissed without being heard.

“What I want is to have a unifying leader in MCP. Chakwera can make a very good President for this country but what has remained is to be accommodative to all members in the party ahead of 2019 Tripartite election which MCP need to win,” said Chatinkha.

Meanwhile, the country’s political analyst Dr. Augustine Magolowondo has predicted tough time a head in the party if immediate solution will not be provided in resolving internal party bickering.