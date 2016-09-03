Government has furiously reacted with disdain to Malawians who are calling for the state President Peter Mutharika to start singling out and saluting opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera when addressing public rallies.

Malawians including political and social commentators have been questioning Malawi President Peter Mutharika for his failure to recognize Chakwera who is also the leader of opposition in the Parliament in public rallies despite his presence.

This is an honor normally reserved for the inauguration speech which was done but however Malawi Social Media who appear to carry Chakwera’s water have insisted that Peter Mutharika has an obligation to do so.

For instance, they say, Peter Mutharika only saluted Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya during the Independence Day celebration at Bingu International Conference Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

According to the concern Malawians, government must recognize opposition leaders who attend such events as other government officials especially because such rallies are for the public which include all political parties.

However, government through the information ministry has dismissed with disdain such calls saying it is unacceptable.

“It is against the protocols for the state President to salute the Rev. Lazarus Chakwera as claimed by some newspapers as well as Malawians,” read the press statement.

“This is because of having three arms of government which include Judiciary, Parliament and Cabinet. This means that the President is mandated to salute Lazarus Chakwera in the Parliament where he is the leader of opposition,” added the statement.

Government has therefore urged the concerned citizens to stop criticizing Peter Mutharika saying it will change nothing.