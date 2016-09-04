MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-Stealing of 90 kilogram and 50 kg bags of maize ad pigeon peas respectively has landed an 18 year-old boy into six years and nine months in jail in the southern and boarder district of Mwanza.Mwanza Police Station Spokesperson Edward Kaunda told The Maravi Post that the court head that the convict Ndiiwale Thomas committed the crime on August 25, this year at Msakambewa village in the district.

The police Publicist Kaunda said Thomas broke into Nalesi Mkoka house and stole a 90kgs bag of maize and a 50kgs bag of pigeon peas which were all valued at MK40, 000.00.

Kaunda added that the incident happened while Nailesi was sleeping in the other room of the house that she discovered the missing of the said items in the following morning.

“Nailesi reported the incident to Mwanza police who eventually launched a man hunt which led to the arrest of Ndiiwale on August 26, 2016 and a recovered all the stolen bag of maize and pigeon peas.

“The suspect appeared before Mwanza First Grade Magistrate Court this week where he pleaded guilty to charges of Burglary and Theft.

“Although Ndiiwale sought the court for a lenient sentence, His worship Ranwell Mangazi gave him six years and nine months jail term while reminding the convict the serious of the offense as felonious hence Thomas deserved the custodial sentence,” said Kaunda.

Thomas hails from Msakambewa village Traditional Authority (T.A) Kanduku in Mwanza district.