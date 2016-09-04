Rumblings that Malawi President Peter Mutharika did not acknowledge the presence of Leader of Opposition Dr Lazarus Chakwera at a function in Mzuzu have been reported by many news outlets in the country.

In response a statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani read in part that these accusations are only meant to tarnish the image of the President. It says the President Peter Mutharika does not prepare salutation list at state functions but it is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation that does that including the seating plan.

The statement further reminds those that wish the Leader of Opposition to be recognized all the times regardless of protocol requirements that the office of the leader of opposition is just one of the many offices in the national assembly.

It says the office of the leader of opposition is at number eight on the protocol list of office bearers with the Office of the Speaker being on top hence the Speaker was recognized at the said function as head of the National Assembly.

It therefore says the belief or impression that the office of the Leader of Opposition is such a high office deserving preferential recognition at all times regardless of protocol requirements is a misguided one. It says administratively, several other offices in the National Assembly are much senior to that of the Leader of Opposition.

It says these offices include that of First Deputy Speaker and Second Deputy Speaker. In conclusion, the statement says the President as a true democrat personally has no grudges against the Leader of Opposition as insinuated by some quarters.

It says this is the reason the President has at every opportune time upon arrival at government functions greets the Leader of Opposition whenever he sees him. It says in instances where the President has not recognized the Leader of Opposition in salutation, it is purely due to the prevailing dictates of protocol arrangements.