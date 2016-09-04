MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust’s Executive Director Ollen Mwalubunju has strongly warned its officers across the nation against swindling donor money when executing their duties. He said that his institution will not shield any one from being prosecuted once caught.

The fraud warning against a background of government agencies embroiled in financial scandals, a situation which has seen developing partners stopping from directly supporting government.

Mwalubunju told the northern regional gathering in Mzuzu on Friday that NICE Trust as a pacesetter for public participation is there to set a good reputation in the eyes of the general public and donor communities.

The conference attracted officers drawn from all northern districts including Kasungu and the entire NICE Trust secretariat.

He emphasized the need for officers to be exemplary in all works while executing the newly launched 2015-2019 strategic plan which set a pace for the public building capacity on the socio-economic and political human rights ahead of 2019 elections.

“The strategic plan that takes us now till 2019 need dedicated officers in all levels of work. We must be free from any fraud as this scares donors who provide us with these resources.

“Not only must that but also officers must refrain from indecency acts with female volunteers. This erodes public trust on officers’ work.

“We are an institution of good reputation as such any silly misconduct will compromise the trust we have to the general public which has been there for many years. Therefore, Nice Trust will not shield anyone who might be caught in any fraud or indecency assault but will let the law to take its course,” warned Mwalubunju.

He therefore announced that his organization plans to own its radio station for easy programming with great extent of reaching many people.

Mwalubunju said the opening of the radio station will also help the organization to cut costs for programs that are paid for airing on various electronic media outlets in the country.

Cristobel Shawa, NICE Trust’s Civic Education Officer for Kalonga district made the tCEestimony on how citizen forums have positively transformed communities by participating fully on social-economic activities in their areas.

Shawa said communities are able to take to task policy makers who tend to mess up with funds meant for developmental projects.