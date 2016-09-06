LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has come clearly on the status of the convicted former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Raphael Kasambara who is also a Senior Counsel (SC) saying the latter still remains in good standing as a legal practitioner in the country.

The MLS clarification comes barely a week after the High Court in the capital Lilongwe sentenced Kasambara to 13 years’ imprisonment with hard labor (IHL) for conspiring to murder former budget director Paul Mphwiyo.

On other hand, Kasambara’s accomplices Macdonald Kumwembe and Pika Manondo were both slapped with a 23-year jail term for two accounts of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder Mphwiyo.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post over the weekend, MLS President John-Suzi Banda hinted that this is provided for in Section 21 (1) of the legal Education and Legal Practitioners Act.

MLS has disclosed that the matter will be determined until the High Court, either on its own motion or on an application being made by the Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale to the court and decide otherwise.

Suzi Banda however stated clearly that currently Kasambara does not have valid practicing licence because he did not renew it for some time.

The Acts stipulates: “The High Court, either of its own motion and after such inquiry as it thinks fit, or on an application made by the Attorney General, may make an order suspending any legal practitioner, or striking any legal practitioner off the Roll.

“Or may admonish any legal practitioner in any of the following circumstances-if he has been convicted of an offense punishable with imprisonment for a term of twelve months or more”.

Meanwhile AG Kaphale hasn’t yet moved such a motion almost a week after Kasambara was sent to jail after being found guilty of conspiring to murder Mphwiyo.