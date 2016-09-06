Today, The Association of Malawians in Houston presented a check of $430.00 and 4 Oximeters to The Perinatal Center at Ethel Muntharika Maternity Wing in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Lawrence Matengula, Chairman of the Association of Malawians in Houston on behalf of the organization presented the check to Dr. Judy Levinson of Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Judy Levinson of Baylor College of Medicine received the check on behalf of the hospital. She expressed great appreciation and pledged to ensure the funds are used in support of maternal health in Malawi and thanked the community of Malawians for their partnership with Baylor College Global Health Center.