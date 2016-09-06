Malawi president Peter Mutharika has made what he has called as a cabinet reorganization where he has re-allocated some ministers. However, the one notable thing from this reorganization is the creation of a new Ministry called Ministry of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development to be headed by Akweni Patricia Kaliati who until this change was government spokesperson.The new government spokesperson is now Malisen Ndau who has been moved from the Ministry of Transport.

Henry Musa has been given the Sports Ministry while Grace Obama Chiumia of the infamous ‘life president’ remark has been given to head the Ministry of Home affairs.

President Mutharika has merged Ministry of Sports and Youth with Ministry of Labour and Manpower Development in what will be now known as Ministry of Labour and Manpower Development and Henry Musa has been given to head this Ministry.

Below is the full list of the reorganized cabinet.

President of the Republic of Malawi and Minister of Defence:

His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika

2. Vice President of the Republic of Malawi:

Right Honorable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima

3. Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development:

Honourable Goodall Gondwe

4. Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development:

Honourable Dr. George Chaponda, M.P.

5. Minister of Labour, Sports, Youth and Manpower Development:

Honourable Henry Mussa, M.P.

6. Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development

Honourable Patricia Kaliati, M.P.

7. Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare:

Honourable Dr. Jean Kalilani, M.P.

8. Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:

Honourable Atupele Muluzi, M.P.

9. Minister of Local Government and Rural Development:

Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa, M.P.

10. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

Honourable Francis Kasaila, M.P.

11. Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining:

Honourable Bright Msaka, SC

12. Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism:

Honourable Joseph Mwanamvekha, M.P.

13. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

Honourable Samuel Tembenu, SC

14. Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security:

Honourable Grace Chiumia M.P.

15. Minister of Information and Communication Technology. Honourable Malison Ndau

16. Minister of Health:

Honourable Dr Peter Kumpalume, M.P.

17. Minister of Education, Science and Technology:

Honourable Dr Emmanuel Fabiano, M.P.

18. Minister of Transport and Public Works:

Honourable Jappie Mhango, M.P.

19. Deputy Minister of Defence; Honourable Vincent Ghambi, M.P. 20. Deputy Minister of Home affairs and Internal Security: Honourable Aggrey Massi, M.P