BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi teachers who supervised and invigilated the Malawi School Certificate of Education (M.S.C.E) examination should hold their patience as the Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) has indicated that government has not given them funds to pay their allowances.Maneb’s public relations officer Simeon Maganga confirmed of the development saying the board has not yet sourced money to pay the teachers.

Maganga however assured all the teachers that as soon as Maneb receives the money from government through the ministry of education science and technology, they will as well get their money.

“It is true that we have not yet paid them their money because we have not been given that money but am assuring them that when we will be given the money, they will be given too,” said Maganga.

“It is true that we have not yet paid them their money because we have not been given that money but am assuring them that when we will be given the money, they will be given too,” said Maganga.

“It is true that we have not yet paid them their money because we have not been given that money but am assuring them that when we will be given the money, they will be given too,” said Maganga.

The publicist added that it will be wrong to mention the exact date when they will pay them considering that it’s not Maneb who are to pay the teachers but government.

Meanwhile, the government has proved to be in financial abyss evidenced by its failure to pay civil servants in time.