Multi award winning Malawian born artist who is also Malawian Ninjaz Records Boss, has finally released Malawi Moto music video and its burning fire!!

The Music video was shot with a 4K Black Magic Cinema camera directed by Joe Chad who previously directed Pop Dogg’s Like That and Am A Champ music video which has over 200,000 views on YouTube.

Malawi Moto is a very inspiring song which talks about the artist past struggles and some of his achievements at the same time giving positive advice to Malawians especially the youth the youth to stop dwelling on negative things hindering them from success.

Speaking from Germany the award winning artist explained the long delay behind the most anticipated music video. ” Language barrier was one of the challenges behind the music video. To have a director who doesn’t speak the language bring out the best possible outcome was quite challenging and also the preps of headlining Africa Day festival in Ireland and Against All Odds Charity event in United Kingdom were both time consuming.

“After taking sometime off vacationing in Germany, I am very excited now that the video is finally out and I hope the message will inspire and build a better Malawi”

Malawi Moto is taken from Pop Dogg’s Enter The Ninja Album which has many other notable hits including iPhone, Tchopa Ndi Manganje is currently available on iTunes, Spotify and Malawi-music.com.

Pop Dogg-Malawi Moto