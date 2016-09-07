Malawi Government has handed over the cash gate buses to Malawi University of Science and Technology and Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu said in a ceremony in Lilongwe that the handover symbolised a happy ending to the tragic results of the cash gate scandal.

“Money was stolen from the public purse and used to procure six buses. These buses were meant for private use of a group of people who conceived the cash gate plan. Today we return to the public what truly belongs to them,” he said.

The other four buses have been handed over to Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service, Department of Civil Aviation and Prison Department.

Tembenu said the choice of allocating the buses was on the basis of real and immediate need.

He said the day was of reflection for those entrusted with public office who must endeavour to discharge their duties in the public interest.

“I implore all the players and those who have a role to play, to work towards the goal of closing the cashgate episode. As a country we now need to move on and devote our efforts to national building,” said Tembenu.