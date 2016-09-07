The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has released the 2016 Form One Selection and Junior Certificate of Education Examination results, Maravi Post has learnt.

Ina press statement made available to Maravi Post, the Ministry says that the pass rate is 77.32% for Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education Examinations while JCE exams have a 77.71% pass rate.

“Out of 255,087 candidates who sat for this year’s Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education Examinations, 197,222 candidates have qualified for the award of the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education. This represents a 77.32% pass rate. Out of 197,222 internal candidates who passed the examinations, 69,587 candidates have been selected to various public secondary schools, representing a 35.28% selection rate,” in part reads the statement.

It further says that “out of 133,113 candidates who sat for this year’s Junior Certificate of Education Examinations, 103,447 candidates have qualified for the award of the Junior Certificate of Education. This represents a 77.71% pass rate.”

The Ministry is informing all candidates that “their results are available in all Education Division Offices, District Education Offices and in all Public and Grant-Aided Secondary Schools.”

“All queries about the JCE results must be channelled to MANEB through the Head Teachers at schools where candidates wrote their examinations. MANEB will not entertain any query about the results made directly to the Board by candidates or any other individual. All officially channelled queries should reach MANEB by 14th October, 2016. After this date, no further queries will be entertained,” advises the statement.

The statement signed by secretary for Education, Science and Technology C.P Msosa concludes by informing “all students who have been selected to start Form 1 are requested to report to schools they have been selected to by 11th September, 2016 for boarding scholars, and 12th September, 2016 for all day scholars. Similarly all candidates who have passed their JCE must report to their respective schools on 11th September, 2016 for boarding scholars and 12th September, 2016 for day scholars.”