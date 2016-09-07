KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Economic Justice Nertwork (MEJN)-Karonga Chapter, has asked the Karonga council authorities to suspend its district chairperson’s election, Maravi Post can reveal.In the press statement signed by 10 None Governmental Organizations which are members of MEJN in the district, the decision has been arrived at following the council’s failure to deal with fraudulent officers.

Karonga district Council officers abused funds for MASAF 4 project and Local Development Fund (LDF) among others.

“We are dismayed and furious with your silence on the culprits involved in the plundering of the council’s resources,” reads part of the statement.

“As MEJN, we expected that by now such officers could have faced a legal action to give a lesson to others. But because of your failure, we therefore demand your office to postpone the election of the council chairperson,” the statement adds..

According to MEJN, the suspension of the elections will help to make sure that the process of dealing with the culprits is not hindered.

Meanwhile, Karonga business community, bicycle taxi operators and vendors have threatened to block the elections if the council will not bow down to such demand.

Reacting to the development, Karonga district chairperson Patrick Kishombe said his office will take a legal action next week as it has finalized its investigation.

However, Wavisanga Silungwe who is chairperson for Karonga business community trashed Kishombe’s speech saying the council has failed.

Silungwe observed that authorities at the council are deliberately playing delaying tactics because they are also involved in the malpractice.

Those who are implicated in the plunder of council resources include Philimon Maseko who it is said have amassed wealth disproportionate to what he earns.