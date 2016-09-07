JUST IN

MZUZU (Maravi Post)—A first year Mzuzu University student has been hit by an over speeding minibus leaving him unconscious, Maravi Post has learnt. Any eye witness has told Maravi Post that the first year student, who was operating from off campus, was on his way to the campus when he met his fate.

“He was crossing the Mzuzu—Karonga M1 road which passes by our campus when this negligent minibus driver without observing speed limits while fully knowing that the University area is full of students crossing to either side of the road hit him.

“He was left unconscious when we took him to the hospital. Some onlookers thought he died on the spot but only the hospital officials can confirm. Meanwhile, some of us are just praying for his survival but the whole campus is in the state of confusion,” said one student.

“As news about the accident trickled in, the irate students stormed out of the library to show their anger by putting the minibus ablaze in full view of the police. The driver ran for his dear life,” added another student.