Dark cloud has unexpectedly engulfed Mzuzu University Students as hospital authorities confirm death of the Mzuzu University student who was hit by an over speeding Minibus as the first year student he was crossing Mzuzu/Karonga M1 road en route to the Campus few hours ago.

The particulars of the student are yet to be established but it has been confirmed that he was a first year student. In fact he was just two weeks old at the University.

