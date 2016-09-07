UPDATED:

Dark cloud has unexpectedly engulfed Mzuzu University Students as hospital authorities confirm death of the Mzuzu University student who was hit by an over speeding Minibus as the first year student he was crossing Mzuzu/Karonga M1 road en route to the Campus few hours ago.

The Mzuzu University officials have also officially made the death announcement a short-while ago.

In a memo signed by Mercy Chinula for University registrar, the deceased has been identified as Semu Solomon Banda, a Bachelor of Science (Education) upgrading student from Jambawe Village in Balaka district.

“Mr Banda was hit by a minibus this morning on the main road opposite Mzuzu University main gate when he was coming from place of residence to the campus,” in part reads the memo.

Further reads the statement:

” The remains of Mr Semu Solomon will be ferried to Jambawe village in Balaka for burial and the programme will be communicated later.”