Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Malawi, Suresh Kumar Menon Tuesday said his major task while in the country would be to enhance the areas of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Agro processing.

While presenting letters of credence to President Prof Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Menon said Malawi and India have for many years maintained bilateral relations and that it was important for these two countries to further cement their friendship.

“I discussed with the President that during my tenure of office, I will make sure that we help Malawi in building its capacity, strengthen the agro processing business as well as the ICT sectors,” Menon said

Furthermore, the Indian High Commissioner expressed interest to boost trade between the two countries but with emphasis on giving Malawi an opportunity to export its products to a tune of about 60 to 70 Million Dollars.

“Trade is the integral part of our bilateral relationship. So far, our trade is in the excess of 270 Million Dollars and for equal balance of trade, Malawi will have more agro export to India,” the ambassador explained.

India has also pledged to improve Malawi’s irrigation system.