BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi government has set October 2016 for the official opening of the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) which has been lying idle eight months after completion.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower development Henry Mussa disclosed this on Wednesday when the contractor Anhui Foreign Construction Company (AFECC) handed over the facility officially to the government after the multi-million project came to an end.

“We have received funding to do the final touches. The final touches are to do with sewer system, and the electricity system. The procurement of the materials is in process and my projection is that the stadium will be opened not later than October,” said Mussa according to The Nation.

“Our plan is to have his Excellency the State President Peter Mutharika open the facility and one of the major events is an international friendly match between the Flames and the national team from China. Let me use this opportunity to assure Malawians that this facility will be well looked after and that in the long run, it will be self-sustaining,” he added,

While confirming that they are in talks with the Chinese Football Association on the friendly match, Chinese ambassador to Malawi Shing Ting Wang asked the Malawi government and citizens to make good use of the stadium so that it lasts for ages.

He said the Chinese government hopes the construction of the stadium will still strengthen the ties they have with the Malawi government.