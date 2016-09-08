BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC) members on Thursday morning showed their ferocity by beating lawyer representing Chatinkha Nkhoma who was expelled from the party together with other members.

The lawyer, Joramu Mpangeni, was beaten at the MCP headquarters premises when he went to give the executive members legal documents regarding the issue of Nkhoma who sued the party’s president for defamation and expelling her without following the party’s procedures.

Chatinkha confirmed of the nasty incident on ZBS.

“I am very concerned because things have taken a nasty turn. Imagine a lawmaker like Chakwera beating a lawyer; it is very absurd. It is beyond reasonable doubt that MCP is a gathering of confused individuals” Chatinkha said.

“The lawyer went there in peace to present legal documents but surprisingly the executive members manhandled him and torn apart his clothes,” Chatinkha expressed a concern.

Among the many accusations leveled against him, the Reverend Chakwera is accused of concentrating power within Lilongwe and Dedza districts and appointing close cronies to national executive positions that can only be legally filled through a convention.

Critics of Chakwera have however found the going tough as his supporters are prone to violence and have in the past attacked those calling for his stepping down from his leadership position.

Just two months ago Jessie Kabwira’s vehicle was set on fire and many are suspecting it was from the supporters of the Reverend, unhappy with her siding with those calling for his sharing power instead of the autocratic leadership he has shown.

Another legislator who also faces unceasing terror is Felix Jumbe who on several occasions has been roughed up for simply attending church functions or political rallies where Chakwera is also present.

Lazarus Chakwera rose to the party leadership position in 2013 from nowhere during a convention at which he surprised John Zenas Ungapake Tembo.