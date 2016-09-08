BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The TNM Super League giants have avoided each other in the FISD Challenge Cup preliminary round.

The draw for the inaugural cup was conducted by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) officials on Tuesday morning in all the three regions of the country.

The Regional Preliminary draw involved all the Presidential Cup districts Champions from all the three regions, with 13 teams coming from the Southern Region, 9 from the Central Region and 7 from the Northern Region.

Eight teams from the regional champions will qualify for national phase, with Southern Region and Central Region providing 3 teams each while Northern Region will see two teams making it into the national phase.

The knockout tournament, which is expected to kick-off on September 17, will run through to December 10 this year.

The full draw Super League Teams Preliminary

Civo United FC vs. Mzuni FC

Azam Tigers FC vs. Blue Eagles FC

Moyale Barracks FC vs. Epac FC

Dwangwa United vs. Mafco FC Silver

Strikers FC vs. MTV Max Bullets FC

Red Lions FC vs. Kamuzu Barracks

Mighty Be Forward wanderers vs. Karonga United

Nyasa Big Bullets FC vs. Premier Bet Wizards

Southern Region Preliminary Round

Mwanza Madrid FC vs. Dululu FC

Chiradzulu Police FC vs. Sable Farming FC

Partners In health FC vs. Victory Rangers FC

Umodzi FC vs. Songani Veterans FC

Balaka Eagles FC vs. Chikolomo FC

Quarterfinal Mwanza Madrid/Dululu vs. Umodzi/Songani

Chiradzulu Police/Sable farming vs. Nsanama FC

Balaka eagles/Chikolomo vs. Migowi Partners In Health/Victory Rangers vs. Sayama FC Semifinal Partners/Victory / Sayama vs.Chiradzulu Police/Sable Farming vs Nsanama Central Region

Preliminary Round Play Offs Madisi vs. Lake Valley Quarterfinal Dedza Young Soccer Reserves vs. Ambassadors Mkanda vs. FC Tiakalulu Chulu FC vs. Madisi/Lake Valley Dwangwa Town Hammers FC vs. Maganga Semifinal Dwangwa TH/ Maganga vs. Mkanda /Tiakalulu Dedza Young Soccer Reserves /Ambassadors vs. Chulu FC/Madisi/ Lake Valley

Northern Region Quarterfinal Rumphi Pirates vs. Usisya Giants

Zolozolo vs. Masendesende

Uliwa United vs. Manyamula Green Eagles

Seeded Semifinal Rumphi Pirates /Usisya Giants vs. Uliwa United/ Manyamula Zolozolo /Masendesende vs. Green Eagles Calendar of events 6th September: Draw Preliminary Round both Regional Phase and Super League 17th September:

Launch and Kickoff Regional Phase 1st/ 2nd October: Preliminary Super League teams. 4th October: National Draw 15th- 16th October- Regional Finals 25th – 26th October- National Round of 16 4th – 5th November- Quarterfinals 19th-20th November –Semifinals 10th December – Final