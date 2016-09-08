BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Employees of the University of Malawi (Unima) have threatened to take to the streets if their employer does not consider equality in remuneration of employees on the same grade.

Lecturers at Chancelor College, the Malawi Polytechnic and Kamuzu College of Nursing are questioning the idea of giving a different salary scale for staff on the same grade at the College of Medicine (CoM) for working in another establishment outside Unima’s jurisdiction.

According to The Nation, the three Unima constituent colleges, through Chancellor College Academic Staff Union (CCASU), have already written the Ministry of Labour, Youth and Manpower Development Principal Secretary on the same.

“The medically qualified staff at College of Medicine get 40 percent, sometimes 50 percent higher in salaries while staff on the same grade from other colleges get less for working on what Unima is not mandated for.

The letter is a formality before an industrial action is initiated so that it is deemed legal,” reads the letter in part.

Ccasu President Anthony Gunde told the local paper that they were still discussing the issues with their employer.

Unima communications officer, while refusing to comment on salary adjustment demand, said the lecturers at CoM are paid more because of extra work at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He said the funds for the extra money come from the government through the ministry of health.