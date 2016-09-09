BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—One of the Big Bullets’ favourites, Dalitso Sailesi, has expressed deep regret for signing a four year contract, entitling him to a K1.2 million signing-on fee and salary of K120, 000 a month.

Sailesi has told local media that the club’s officials did not give him the right advice when he was signing the contract.

“I have stopped training with Bullets until they review my contract. It is very unfortunate that my team gave me a contract of four years at K1.2 million while others in the team signed for three years and received K4 million,” Sailesi explained in an interview with Times Group.

“I did not accept the signing-on fee as I am waiting for them to sort my issue. It is either they reduce the duration of the contract to a year or I will only play for them if they give me K3 million for the four years they signed me,” he added.

However, Bullets Acting-General Secretary, Kelvin Moyo, told ZBS that the club had opened room for negotiations with Sailesi’s representative.

Moyo added that they will consider reviewing the contract in December as the season is underway.

“Actually, alongside the then Finance Committee chairman, Isaac Norman, we asked the player before he signed the contract as to how much he wanted as a signing-on fee. He asked for K800,000 and we said ‘we will give you K1.2 million,” he said.

“We asked him about the salary and he asked for K60,000, but we told him that we will be paying him K120,000. We are ready to review his contract but we have to treat all the players equally.”

Moyo added that Sailesi will face disciplinary action for not reporting for training.