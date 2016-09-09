BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) is delaying to pay teachers allowances, the ministry of finance has cleared itself, saying the board was given over K1 billion to pay the teachers allowances.Maneb owes teachers who invigilated and supervised the 2016 Malawi School Certificate of Education (M.S.C.E).

However, the finance ministry has said the money meant for invigilation and marking activities was already released.

Speaking with ZBS, spokesperson for ministry of finance Nations Msowoya confirmed of the matter saying the ministry gave Maneb K900 million to pay M.S.C.E markers and another K103 to the ministry of education to pay all teachers who participated in the examination activities.

Msowoya said the money was released in the month of July. Education ministry spokesperson Manfred Ndovie confirmed receiving the money.

But public relations officer of Maneb, Simeon Maganga just said “no comment” in a telephone interview with MaraviPost.