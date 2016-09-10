BLANTYRE (Maravi Post)— Be Forward Wanderers came from behind to beat Silver Strikers 5-4 on post-match penalties to defend the cup for the second successive time at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

The Bankers as Silver Strikers FC is popularly known was the first to open the score sheet through Victor Limbani who connected from a left wing cross.

23 minutes into the same first half, Wanderers equalized through Harry Nyirenda who headed into the net a corner kick from Jimmy Zakazaka.

After a barren second half, the game went straight into penalties where Wanderers scored all their 5 spot kicks and the triumphant moment for the nomads came immediately after goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa saved Silver Strikers spot kick taken by Mathews Sibaale.

In a post match interview, Wanderer’s assistant Coach Elia Kananji was on cloud nine having won the Cup for a third consecutive year. He first won it when he was in charge of Big Bullets and won the second time with Wanderers and this year, he has won it with the same time.

Kananji thanked his boys for a job well done.

“We outplayed silver in almost all departments in the second half having started poorly but anyway we thank God for the win. Silver gave us a good game and our supporters deserved something hence the victory,” said Kananji.

His counterpart Silver Strikers Coach Lovemore Fazili congratulated Wanderers FC for the victory adding that despite the loss, he was still happy with the way his boys played.