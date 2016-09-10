First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Friday encouraged Zokonda Amai Clubs to continue discussing issues that develop their families and communities.Speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Zokonda Amai Macheza, Mutharika said Zokonda Amai Programme has strengthened women interaction and self dependence as they learn income generating activities to help in taking care of their families.

She said this year’s theme “Kukongoletsa Malawi-Kutukula Atsikana” (Beautify Malawi-develop a girl child) should give club members an opportunity to discuss issues that affects a girl child to go to school.

“As members of Zokonda Amai Macheza Clubs let us all come up with solutions to problems that a girl child faces in her education. Always remember that the country cannot look beautiful if girls are not educated,” explained Mutharika.

She then asked women to refrain from sending their girl child into early marriages and other cultural beliefs that would infringe the girls’ right to education.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Information, Communication and Technology Malison Ndau said the programme has helped cementing marriages through ideas they share.

He commended MBC for the programme saying that once women are developed the country would also be developed.

Ndau then asked MBC to introduce more women programme that would help develop their families and also asked other radio stations to introduce such programme.

In his remarks, MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta said the women are ready to work with the first lady and will do anything to help in developing the country.

He assured to work with Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) in beautifying the country by making sure that there is sanitation in the country and help in sending a girl child to school.

MBC donated two 5000 litres water tanks each to BEAM to help in sanitation which would be installed in girls’ hostels.

Sumbuleta also encouraged the women to participate in next year’s club competitions where clubs would be monitored on how it is growing and how they are developing their families and communities among other things that would be announced later on MBC.

“The competitions will continue and next year (2017) the first club would go away with K1.5 million, second prize K1 million and third prize K750, 000

President Professor Peter Mutharika made a surprise visit to welcome and greet the women at the palace and encourage them to love one another.

2016 is the fifth year for women to meet and Celebrate Zokonda Amai Macheza. Clubs and individuals walked away with different prizes which includes double door silver fridge, 37 inch plasma screens, decoders, smart phones, groceries and household utensils among others.