KARONGA (Maravi Post)—There was a drama on Saturday in Karonga when a group of business operators forcibly confiscated 260 bags of cement wealth K1.8 million belonging to the council after it was retained by Council officers involved in the looting of the district funds.The confiscated bags of cement were retained by the district disaster office after pressured by the Councilors.

According to Chairperson for Karonga business community Wavisanga Silungwe, the development is to ensure that the culprits face legal action.

“You know we first gave our petition to the District Commissioner to arrest the culprits but the DC decided to insult us saying we are cowards,” said Silungwe.

Silungwe who is the renowned and fearless person in the district said they are now furious with DC’s statement.

He said the confiscated bags of cement are at the district police station expected to be used as exhibit in court.

“We have noted that the DC as well as the councilors are trying to shield the names of the culprits, a development which is bringing suspicion that they know something, however, we shall deal the case on our own until the suspects are arrested,” disclosed Silungwe.

Chairperson for the vendors Godwin Ghambi also warned to block the district council chairperson’s elections on Wednesday saying ‘we need the case to be finished first.’

The district Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) through the Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) of Karonga Chapter has joined the battle and planned to hold a massive protest starting on Monday in collaboration with the bicycle taxi operators, minibus association, butchery association and craft center.

Karonga police confirmed about the development but have asked the concerned side to handle the matter constitutionally.

Philimon Maseko, one of the Karonga Council officers, features highly as the Cash gate kingpin at the Council.