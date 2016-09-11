Fire has gutted down a hostel for male students at Soche Technical College in the commercial city of Blantyre, destroying the students’ property in the process, Maravi Post can report.

According to an eye witness who spoke to this publication, the fire started in the morning at around 7: am and its cause is yet to be established.

“Most of the students were not inside the building when the fire started. We tried to save some inside property but we failed because of the cloud of the fire,” said the source.

The fire fighters were busy extinguishing the fire as we went to press.

Meanwhile, the authorities are yet to issue a comment on the matter as well as the amount of the affected property.