A Malawian growing business in renewable energy; RECAPO; is rated as one of the Top 50 Significant and Sustainable businesses in Africa by the African Entrepreneurship Award. https://africanentrepreneurshipaward.com/

RECAPO supplies solar home systems on Pay-As-You-Go to rural and semi-urban households. They now serve homeowners in Lilongwe, Dedza, Mchinji and Dowa with plan to extend services nationwide in the next 24 months. The business was also awarded the 2015 UN SEED Award in energy category at the SEED Forum in Nairobi, Kenya https://www.seed.uno/awards/all/2015/1832-recapo-cbo.html

Testimonial

Here is a story from some of their clients living in diaspora: Dr. Rex Taibu lives in Queens, NY: About three years ago, I learned about RECAPO team and its mission to provide solar electricity into Malawian homes. Recapo installed two solar panels; one in my mother’s house and the other in my mother in law’s house. Each solar panel is able to light two bulbs with reasonable brightness.

The setup is durable and has flexibility of being relocated to another house when need be. The bulbs work even when the day has been cloudy. I recommend RECAPO’s initiative to anyone interested in alternative sources of electricity.

How It Works

You pay a small initial fee on installation

Activate system using a weekly scratch card/ Top up card

Enter the number in Indigo unit.

Turn on! Power for one week.

After purchasing a certain number of Top up cards, the system is unlocked

As its presence grows in the country, the company is looking for workers to fill sales positions, Solar system installers – technicians. you are encouraged to apply by sending your resume (CV) and cover letter explaining why you are the best candidate for the position to info@recapo.org

Contact Information

RECAPO Solar Systems (Pty) Limited

Chizuma Vg, TA Chimutu, PO Box 40394,

Kanengo, Lilongwe 4

Malawi.

Tel: + 265 99 4549 641 / 88 2382 641 / 88 885 1905 / 88 8821 709

website: http://www.recaposolar.com