DEDZA (Maravi Post)—Dedza first magistrate court has sentenced a 29 years old Henry Juliyo to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour for being found guilty of selling a dead human body.The suspect who was also doing butchery business in the district was asking for the market to sell the dead body to some business tycoons at Chimbiya trading center.

Police Prosecutor Patrick Chambulika asked the court to give tough sentence to the suspect in order to let others get a lesson.

“My Lord, cases of selling human bodies in the country are on rampant, therefore giving tough sentence will send a big signals to the doers,” said Chambulika.

Chambulika told the court that the suspect refused to reveal where he got the dead body and prayed for the court to give him a tough punishment. The body was of a child aged between four and five years.

However, Juliyo pleaded to the court not to give him a tough sentence saying “I have family which only depends on me.”

He also blamed the devil for the crime he committed claiming he didnt even remember as to what went into his mind to do that.

In his ruling, Dedza first grade magistrate Simon Mwambo said such crime need tough sentences. He then convicted Juliyo to five years in imprisonment with hard labour.

Juliyo hails from village head man Nakumba in the area of Traditional Authority Tasoka in Dedza.