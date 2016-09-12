Blood shortage has hit Mzuzu Central hospital, following last weeks’s deadly road accident at Dudunzu in Mzimba, officials have told Maravi Post.According to hospital officials, the development is now a threat to patients who need blood urgently.

“We have now run out of blood because of Friday’s fatal accident,” said an official.

The officials are therefore appealing to the community to donate blood. About 40 patients survived the accident.

President Mutharika ordered government to help the families who were affected with the accident by providing them with coffins and transport to bury their beloved ones. About 15 people died during the accident.