Names of the thirteen companies, registered locally in Malawi and abroad,fingered as key suspects in the latest audit report, are now in the possession of Garvey Exclusive Publications, Malawi’s number one anti-corruption citizen initiative.The companies allegedly swindled Malawiansfunds in excess ofbillions as established in the findings of an audit undertaken by UK-based RSM Risk Assurance Service LLP, formerly known as Baker Tilly.

Zuneth Salter:

One of the companies, Arizona General Trading, is linked to Anil Lalwani and Zuneth Salter who allegedly also own Top Prima and Rummage Pace – recipients of K12 billion that, in 2014, was cleared by the office of the Attorney-General, Mr Kalekeni Kaphale, in questionable circumstances.

As we filed this report, the Attorney General was yet to respond to our second email. In the email sent on Monday, 5 September 2016, at 13:20 we asked him the following questions, which for reasons we have failed to establish, he seems not too keen to respond.

“To the Attorney General, Mr Kaphale

We have a few questions with respect to the maze of companies owned or connected to Anil Lalwani and Zuneth Saltar as below, which you know are among the thirteen case files that the ACB is supposedly investigating, and what we have assigned a code name: “Mutharika’s 13”.

1) Arizona General Trading – registered in the United Arab Emirates – Anil Lalwani and Zuneth Saltar who are linked to Rummage Pace, Top Prima Limited, Malachite, Xelite Strips Limited and Krishna Trading Limited.

2) Malachitte FZE – registered in the United Arab Emirates, linked to Top Prima Limited owned by Anil Lalwani and Zuneth Saltar.

As per this news link: http://timesmediamw.com/attorney-general-clears-payment/, payments to Rummage Pace and Top Prima Limited were “cleared” by your office before the RSM Risk Assurance comprehensive forensic analysis was undertaken.

By way of justification, you were quoted saying:

“My reading of the report, which I have done several times, shows that the main issue in the transactions involving the two companies was pricing. Prices are agreed by two parties. Documents I have, show that the payments were okayed by this office. Government normally does not buy from a source. It buys from middlemen. Middlemen usually quote their prices higher.When you look at the report, you have people who didn’t supply anything yet they got the payment. Then you have Prima and Rummage. It’s a matter that is outside the modus operandi of cashgate,”

On calls by the report that there should be further probe into Top Prima and Rummage Pace, you said:

“My fellow law-enforcers may disagree with me and they have a right to do so. My office does not carry out investigations. It is the responsibility of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).”

Now, given the fact that there seems to be a stubborn link between Anil Lalwani and Zuneth Saltar and irregular transactions as demonstrated by their inclusion in the current thirteencase files from the forensic audit now under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB);

Would you agree Sir that with hindsight your clearing the payments should have waited for the extended Forensic Audit?

Secondly, while we know that lawyers and admitting guilt are parallel lines that never meet, would you blame the masses out there IF they started looking at your personal integrity with a new lens?

Thirdly, were you in a hurry to gag all officials with the names of the companies that we have termed “Mutharika’s Thirteen” because revelations of your poor judgement in clearing the payments before allowing for further scrutiny would tarnish your hitherto excellent image?

Finally, at the time you “cleared” the payments prematurely, were you aware that Zuneth Saltar is very close friends with Mr Ben Phiri – who was at that time President Mutharika’s aide and would you deny the fact that you “cleared” those payments under duress?”

As stated above, we are yet to get a response from the Attorney General to these questions.

Zuneth Salter is also reported to be under investigation by the Fiscal police on suspicion of illegal externalization of forex. The investigations, according to our source, stalled after he fled the country following his link to cashgate.

According to our source, Mr Zuneth Salter is said to be a close friend of a former presidential aide, which could explain the Attorney General’s reluctance to respond to our email and especially his ill-advised rush to clear the cashgate payments to Rummage Pace and Top Prima Limited; whose director is now a fugitive.

Our email to Mr Zuneth Salter also went unanswered.

Malachitte FZE, registered in the United Arab Emirates and likewise owned by Anil Lalwani and Zuneth Salter, has also been included on the list of companies that are suspected to have been involved in stealing money from the government through dubious procurement deals.

Abdul Karim Batatawala:

Another big name is Abdul Karim Batatawala, three of whose companies are on the list. Batatawala’s companies listed for further investigations are Africa Commercial Agencies, Gratolite General Dealers and Kasco Enterprises.

Following the trail of Abdul Karim Batatawala, we came across evidence that despite milking the Malawi Government billions, Abdul Karim Batatawala has an accumulated tax bill amounting to MK14,398,062,221 (Fourteen billion, three hundred ninety eight million, sixty two thousand, two hundred and twenty one Malawi Kwacha); which forced the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to issue a garnish order on any payments due to him from the Ministry of Finance (Refer Exhibits 1 and 2).

With Batatawala’s seemingly high-level connections, it is doubtful if the garnish order was executed by the Ministry of Finance.

Sahzadh Rashid Sattar, Ahmed Abdul Rashid and Zuneth Abdul Rashid Sattar:

A name that also looms large on the list of Mutharika’s masked thirteen is Ocean Industries Limited (OIL) –registered in Malawi in 2004 and owned by Sahzadh Rashid Sattar, Ahmed Abdul Rashid and Zuneth Abdul Rashid Sattar.

Sahzadh Rashid Sattar of OIL also owns Chikago Suppliers, a company that has also been named among suspects in the audit report.

Other companies under investigation are:

1) Clarkson Resources Ltd, owned by Jenhonatan Ben Zeev and registered in the British Jersey Islands (this company is also listed in the Panama Papers – a cache of documents of companies evading tax by registering offshore);

2) Fargo Limited – locally registered in 1975 – and owned by Abdul Rashid Jakhura, Arif Rashid Jakhura, Aamir Rashid Jakhura, Danish Rashid Jakhura and Pappa Srinivasa Rao;

3) Einstein Construction – registered in Malawi in September 1998 and owned by Kenneth Knight Khonje;

4) Solar Charge Limited – registered in Malawi in 2010 and owned by Ahmed Abdul Rashid, Riaz Ariz Kasmani and Anadkat Sunil Shashikant (This person is also mentioned in the Panama Papers);

5) Tradewings Worldwide Limited – registered in the United Kingdom and owned by Samir Haresh Parikh, Nitinkumar Ramanlal Patel and three others; and

6) Genex Export CC – registered in South Africa in April 1981 and owned by Graham Hodges.

RSM was contracted by the German government through Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GiZ) to forensically review the initial findings of a Price Waterhouse Coopers report of May 2015 that noted K577 billion as unaccounted for and to further, amongst other things, identify any linkages between different entities by seeking information from banks and other sources.

The forensic audit also revealed that 13 businesses were overpaid in what appears to be a deliberate move, by a total sum of USD19.6 million or an equivalent of K14 billion.

The auditors initially set out to scrutinize 50 suppliers but due to lack of resources, they only managed to sample 13 files, which uncovered K14 billion that must be recovered from the suppliers in question.

Ministry of Finance – powerless:

Responding to a question we emailed him, Secretary to the Treasury Dr Ronald Mangani said:

“Treasury is currently in consultations with other government officials to determine the best way forward on the contents of the forensic audit report.”

Mangani did not give specific timelines for recovering the money or ensuring that the suppliers in question have been taken to task, raising fears that the K577 billion audit will again be buried under the carpet.

The Auditor-General handed over the 13 case files to the Anti-Corruption Bureau which, on Friday last week, said in a press conference that it needs time to “investigate.”

In the next article under these Exclusive series, we will connect the dots and link the dubious transactions to various ministers in charge at the ministries/departments where the funds were stolen.

Connecting the dots: which ministers facilitated this fraud?

In the next and final article under these series, Karvei Exclusive Publications will connect the dots between the dubious transactions and the various ministers and controlling officers that in all probability facilitated this grand corruption.

We are talking about seven ministers or even more, serving or past. But even at this stage, it is clear that Malawi is not bleeding money like this through ‘clerical’ errors or low level fraud.

There has been and still is a high-powered network collaborating with these cartels to systematically rip the Malawian tax-payer off, knowing that they will all go scot-free due to their proximity to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and before it the Peoples Party (PP) and before that, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidents and their puppet masters.

