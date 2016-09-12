KARONGA (Maravi Post)—After confiscating bags of cement from Cashgate suspects, Karonga business community under the banner of Malawi Economic Justice have staged a massive demonstrations a short while ago where they have petitioned the District Commissioner (DC) to decisively act on the Cashgate suspects who have plundered millions of Karonga Council money.

Reading the petition, the demonstrators singled out Council officer and Cashgate Kingpin Philimon Maseko to be fired and arrested with immediate effect else they will launch a vigil starting today until their demands are met. The demonstrators also want Maseko’s disciples to be fired and arrested.

According to investigation, they say the council squandered over 50 million kwacha money meant for MASAF 4 project.

The demonstrators have warned that failure to act on the petition means that they will also stop paying tax at the market.

It is not yet clear why the Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is failing to move in to effect arrests of the people who have been fingured in the plunder of resources at Karonga City Council.

With Cashgate allegations hanging on his head, Maseko, a Mzuzu University Alumni, has joined University of Malawi Alumnus who looted state coffers at Capital hill in a scandal which is properly called Cash gate consequently putting their respective Universities into disrepute. Some Malawians say that Malawi’s public Universities are producing unruly and professional thieves masquerading as graduates.

Last week, evidence at High court in Mzuzu was so overwhelming implicating a Mzuzu University Student who was arrested for defrauding the University millions of Kwachas. Such is the current generation of students and graduates who have nothing to do with Patriotism, Integrity and hard work but thievery, thuggery and corruption.