Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has contributed K2.5 million to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) in support of this year’s ICAM Lake Malawi conference slated from September 15 to 17, 2016 at Nkopola in Mangochi.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, TNM’s Chief Finance Officer, Peter Kadzitche said TNM felt obliged to support ICAM because of its remarkable role it plays in promoting economic development of the country.

“As a truly Malawian company we felt obliged to supporting this conference because TNM appreciates and value the role ICAM play in enhancing financial literacy and ethical & professional conduct which in turn fosters economic growth of the country,” said Kadzitche.

He expressed the hope that the issues to be discussed during the conference will be of great importance to the accounting profession and the country as the whole.

“TNM always believes that the gathering like the ICAM annual conference provides a platform for professionals to share new ideas, measure the successes and shortfalls for the common good of our business and economic growth for Malawi,” he said.

He observed that apart from engineers, accountants constitute a big population of TNM’s 800 plus strong workforce hence one of the key drivers to the business.

Receiving the donation, ICAM Director of Technical & Membership Services Charles Chimpeni thanked TNM for the support towards the hosting of the lakeshore conference.

“ICAM is very humbled with this contribution from TNM this is not a small amount and it will go a long way to help us to host this important conference. We would like to appreciate the support that TNM has given to us,” said Chimpeni.

The conference will be held under the theme Strengthening Governance and Accountability for Sustainable Development.’

The conference is expected to attract 600 delegates and Local and international renowned speakers will lead deliberations.