BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—A blame game has emerged between the ministry of health and treasury on efforts being employed to eliminate challenges rocking the country’s health system.

Speaking on ZBS monitored by Maravi Post, ministry of health spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe said the public hospitals are swimming in financial hurdles because the treasury is providing less funding.

“Public hospitals are facing financial problems because what we are getting from the treasury is actually lower than what was approved,” said Chikumbe.

But ministry of finance spokesperson Nations Msowoya has dismissed the allegations saying the issue is about proper management of funds in public hospitals.

“I think it’s management issue in our hospitals because budget was approved by parliament taking into account the state of economy and as treasury we have been able to provide those hospitals according to what was approved in parliament,” said Msowoya.

The country’s public hospitals have been sailing in financial problems, a situation which forced some hospitals to stop providing meals to patients.

Other district hospitals like Neno district hospital are even failing to fuel the generators as the country continues experiencing frequent blackouts.