Eston Kakhome says the party president the Reverend Lazarus Chakwera must resign for failing to provide effective leadership.

The Malawi Congress party (MCP) has been going through to put it mildly a crisis which has seen some senior members being fired with others going to court to challenge Lazarus Chakwera’s unconstitutional actions.

Kakhome has joined a bandwagon of senior members of the party that are calling for the resignation of one Lazarus Chakwera saying his insensitivity to issues has seen the MCP been reduced to a tribal party.

Meanwhile another senior member of the party, Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma who is also a critic of Reverend Chakwera says she is not threatened by the assault of her lawyer and will proceed with her lawsuit against the Reverend and the MCP Party.

Chatinkha Nkhoma sued Chakwera, Potiphar Chidaya and MCP for character assassination and against her expulsion from the party.