LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—National Coordinator for Water and Environmental Sanitation Network (WES network) Chrispin Bokho has said that prevalent corruption and political interference among civil servants is delaying water related projects, a situation which is leading to water shortages in most urban areas.Speaking during a presentation of research findings on urban water situation in Malawi on Tuesday, Bokho said government owes water boards more than 6 billion kwacha for water bills which is negatively affecting water boards operations.

He said: “Government officials are the big fish in water sector mismanagement, apart from civil servant stuck to embezzling developmental projects’ money, they also oppress the boards or juniors to satisfy their needs and demand to get water services”

He therefore recommended to government through water boards to invest more in water sector to curb challenges in the system.

Bokho hails Northern region for better performance in supplying water using pre-paid meters which has reduced levels of corruption in water sector.

He however, expressed worry that with water challenges Malawi is currently experiencing; it is doubtful that Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) which provide for each country to be able to provide universal access to clean and potable water and improve sanitation by 2030 will not be achieved.

Chief Executive Officer for Lilongwe Water Board Alfonso Chikuni in a separate interview expressed optimism that the re-surfacing of Young Water Professionals could be one way to address the water situation in the country.

In his remarks, Chikuni admitted that they are facing a lot of challenges in water sector ranging from natural to human made problems.