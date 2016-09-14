BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Fifa is conducting a training for 30 grassroots football coach educators who will graduate into Fifa grassroots coaches’ instructors.

According to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) official website, Fifa instructor Ulric Mathiot is in the country conducting a five-day training.

Malawi is the second country in the world where the world football governing body has conducted this special course. The first was held two weeks ago in Seychelles, Mathiot’s home country where he is the technical director.

During the opening ceremony of the course at Football Association of Malawi (FAM) headquarters at Chiwembe Township in Blantyre on Monday, Mathiot said the training aims at uplifting grassroots football standards in the world.

“Fifa acknowledged grassroots as the foundation of football in 2010 and we want to make sure we train as many coach educators as possible so that we can succeed in our effort of making football development a priority,” he said as quoted by FAM official website.

“This is why we emphasise on helping the coaches to gather knowledge on how they can train fellow coaches on how they can work with the youths especially those between the ages of six and twelve.”

FAM executive committee member Daudi Ntanthiko said the course will complement the local soccer governing body’s strategic plan.

“Fifa’s decision to make us the second country to benefit from this newly-introduced course shows the body’s confidence and trust in us. We will take advantage of this opportunity to further develop our soccer standards,” he said.

One of the nine female participants of the training Karen Chaula said the course will help her increase her knowledge on how to nurture young talents physically and psychologically.