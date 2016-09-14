KARONGA (Maravi Post)—Police in Malawi’s border district of Karonga on Wednesday arrested Karonga district Council officers involved in the looting of the district council fund mounting to K25, 714, 404 million out of K57 million of MASAF 4 program.This follows the pressure the Kaaronga business community and civil society organizations mounted to have the alleged bad apples arrested.

Confirming the development, Karonga Police spokesperson Enoch Livason said they have only managed to arrest four out of six suspects adding that the four include chief cash gate suspect Philemon Maseko who was recently fired on his position as the director of public works at the Council.

“Yes, we have indeed arrest 4 cash gate officers this evening but we are yet to arrest others,” said Livason.

Among the suspects include, Irrigation officer David Yafeti, Water officer Aaron Chaponda, Forest officer Sam Mbale, Director Planning and Development David Gondwe and Fisheries officer Simon Ngwira.

Spokesperson for the group which organized the protest Wavisanga Silungwe said they are now satisfied with the council’s decision.

Karonga Youths for Justice Executive Director Steven Simsokwe said the next demonstration will be against the water board.