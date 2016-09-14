BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Malawi Assemblies of God (MAOG) has pledged to complement government’s efforts in serving Malawians in different areas such as health and education.

The church, which was formerly headed by Malawi Congress President Lazarus Chakwera, made the statement on Tuesday at Kamuzu Palace as the church was introducing new executive leadership to the State President President Mutharika.

Assemblies of God President Edward Chitsonga pointed out that his establishment is in line with what President Mutharika is doing to steer Malawi towards development.

“Malawi Assemblies of God believes that leaders are appointed by God as recorded in Romans 13:1-7. Therefore, our Churches pray for you and your government structure,” Rev Chitsonga said.

“ Malawi Assemblies believes in partnering with the Government in its developmental agenda. In the past, the Church focused only on evangelization of lost souls as its sole mandate. However, our growth and awareness of the needs of the people we serve, has made us re-think our operations. We have decided to become more relevant to the needs of our Country,” said Chitsonga.

In his remarks, President Mutharika asked the church to act as a moral compass for society at a time when social evils are becoming rampant.

“It is our expectation that the church will always act as a moral compass for society not to stray. In this regard, the church should be in forefront in the fight against evils such as Human trafficking; Killing people with Albinism; Mob justice; Jealous and Hate of each other,” he said.

He then promised the church of his government’s support with an understanding that the Church and State co-exist to serve the same population.

“Government very much appreciates the role that the Malawi Assemblies of God General Assembly plays in providing for both the Soul and Body of our people. Together, we fight poverty, we fight hunger. Together we provide our people with education, health services, food, human security, and many more. We are partners in development. And together, we will do more,” said the President.

The meeting was the first of its kind between MAOG and President Mutharika.