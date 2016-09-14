NTCHISI (Maravi Post)—Police in Ntchisi have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sodomizing a 10-year-old boy.

According to Ntchisi Police Publicist Gladsn M’bumpha, the incident happened on the night of Monday, September 12 2016 at Chimwala Village in Ntchisi.

The suspect has been identified as Manuel Chikunumbu from Chimwala Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi.

Police report indicate that the suspect is a known epileptic patient and was arrested by community policing members soon after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, the victim has been referred to Ntchisi District Hospital for examination. The suspect will appear in court soon to answer the charge of sodomy.