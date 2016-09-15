Outspoken and Colorful People’s Party (PP) Director of Administration and Publicity Secretary Ken Msonda is said to have resigned from the party.

Kenneth Msonda, who on several occasions committed not to quit and remain loyal to the party and its founder Former Malawi President Joyce Banda, said the decision is in the best interest of his family.

Outspoken Msonda also said he decided to take a break from “active front line party politics” to reflect on his “spiritual life and political journey”.

“I have decided to take a break (rest) from active front line party politics to reflect on my Spiritual life and political journey; spend a little more time with family—I have been busy with frontline politics since 1994 and had little time for my family.

“I will bounce back after resting to contest in Rumphi East Constituency. In view of the above I have tendered my resignation from the Peoples Party with immediate effect.

“I am praying to God for guidance and wisdom; this is a very difficult, hard and heartbreaking but necessary decision as a Christian cum politician. Politics is about strategy and taking risks; I am a risk taker.

“I have always made my stand known that as a born again Christian – cum – politician I only move when God tells me to. I don’t follow the crowd (umba – gulu) unless that crowd is following Jesus. Constructive criticism or encouragement is welcome. I have folded my file on ‘party colours politics’. Am a free politician without party colours,” said Msonda.

Msonda becomes sixth senior official to dump the party which is embroiled in leadership squabbles.

Its founder Dr. Joyce Banda is in ‘self-imposed exile’. Banda left the country for USA just after surrendering the Presidency to Peter Mutharika during the May 20 2014 tripartite elections. She has never returned home since then.

She recently appointed parliamentarian Uladi Mussa as Acting President for the party, but some members including Regional Governor for the North, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira challenged her decision and called Banda to step down.

“You don’t put a party on autopilot. JB has been out of the country for long. Why appointing an acting leader? She should just let others take over,” said Ngwira.

Others who dumped the party are Banda’s Presidential running mate Sosten Gwengwe, Brown Mpinganjira, Harry Mkandawire and Steven Mwenye.

Meanwhile it is not known as to when Joyce Banda will return in the country.

Malawi social media is a buzz with rumors that Ken Msonda has pocketed K3.5 million to join the ruling Democratic Progressive Party DPP.