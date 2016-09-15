ZOMBA (Maravi Post—In what appears to be a calculated attempt to lower quality of education in the country, the Ministry of Education has transferred 20 qualified teachers in the South East Education Division (SEED) from Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSSs) to day Secondary Schools (SSs), Maravi Post reveals.Maravi Post correspondent on the ground has confirmed that SEED has promoted 2 teachers from Kankao and Masamba primary schools to start teaching at Kankao and Namadidi CDSS respectively as a way of filling the gap created by the transfer of the qualified teachers.

Of the 20 transferred teachers, 10 are degree holders (TI), 7 diploma holders (TJ), 2 are of grade TK, and 1 of grade TG.

Asked about the transfers, education commentators have faulted the ministry of education accusing it of being geared to reverse the positives so far registered by the policy of transferring of qualified teachers to CDSSs.

In a letter sent to headteachers referenced as Ref. No. SEED/ADMIN/01/01 dated 8th August 2016 and signed by P.K. Nangwale, SEED transfered 64 teachers of which 42 were moved from either a CDSS to a CDSS or from an SS to an SS.