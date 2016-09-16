The Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA) which opened its doors and enrolled its first year students in 2006 will on Saturday, 24th September 2016, celebrate its 10th anniversary that will go along with this year’s graduation ceremony at the University Ground, Montfort Campus, Nguludi-Chiradzulu.

CUNIMA was established by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) on 16th October 2004 as an institution of higher learning and was officially opened by late Bingu Wa Mutharika, the then President of the Republic of Malawi on 28th October 2006.

In an interview with CUNIMA Vice Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Dr. George Buleya, the University which believes in quality and holistic education offers twenty-five programmes of study spread over in six faculties.

“We have the Faculty of Commerce, faculty of Education, faculty of Law, faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, faculty of Social Sciences and faculty of Theology,” said Fr. Buleya.

He said the University offers both undergraduate and post graduate programmes and ensures that it operates with appropriate academic standards.

“Students enrolled in the various programmes are assured learning and training opportunities of the highest quality. Holistic approach to higher education ensures that CUNIMA graduates are trained to become useful and reliable citizens who will make a difference when they graduate,” He said.

According to Fr. Buleya, the Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA) is a fast growing institution of higher learning and has grown from the initial student population of 127 in 2006 to the current population of 1677 students where 1074 are generic students and 603 are part time students.

In a statement released ahead of these celebrations, the climax of this anniversary shall be on Saturday, 24th September 2016 when the University will hold the twelfth graduation ceremony where 288 grandaunts will receive their diplomas and degrees.

“The award ceremony will be preceded by Thanks Giving Holy Mass (Eucharistic Celebration) to praise God for bringing the University to where it is now. At the same function the University will unveil the new Strategic Plan,” reads the statement in part.

Meanwhile, the University has come up with a special designed celebratory cloth and its being sold at the University campus in Nguludi-Chiradzulu and Catholic Secretariat in Lilongwe among other selling points.

Success Sikwese; one of the alumni of the catholic University currently working with the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), said he values the University for he has achieved a lot because of what he acquired at there.

“What I value most about CUNIMA is the type of Education that I got when I was studying there. It is the type of education that has enabled me to be creative and interested in knowledge. In addition to this it helped me not to limit my imagination thereby improving in how I view, exist and contribute in the world. In short CU Education has created more opportunities for me both in my professional and social life,” said Sikwese.

He said CUNIMA’s uniqueness is that there is community life where they learn morals, observing ethics and have community responsibility which encourages sharing of ideas and experiences among students thereby become reliable members of the society.

The Catholic University in Malawi was recognized and accredited by the Government of Malawi on 29th January 2009 as an Institution of Higher Learning. Other affiliated colleges under CUNIMA are Kachebere Major Seminary in Mchinji and Inter-Congregation Seminary in Balaka.

BY PRINCE HENDERSON, ECM Communications Officer