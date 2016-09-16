Malawi is Africa’s most improved country in the latest FIFA rankings, climbing up by an impressive 28 positions to stand at position 99 currently.

The Southeastern African country’s improvement in these latest ranking comes on the back of a 1-0 win over Swaziland in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Cote d’Ivoire is the best ranked African country, standing at position 34, dislodging Algeria from the helm.

Algeria is ranked second best African nation at 35 as Senegal take third slot, standing at position 39 in the overall ranking.

Among the most deteriorated African nations are The Central African Republic that went back 35 slots, South Sudan and Cape Verde that both slid back by 14 slots.

Here is a ranking of African countries in the top 100 in the latest FIFA rankings;

Cote d’Ivoire (34) Algeria (35) Senegal (39) Tunisia (42) Ghana (43) DR Congo (51) Egypt (53) Congo (54) Mali (55) Morocco (58) Cameroon (59) Guinea (61) South Africa (62) Nigeria (64) Uganda (65) Burkina Faso (67) Benin (71) Cape Verde Islands (72) Guinea-Bissau (73) Libya (76) Equatorial Guinea (81) Mozambique (89) Kenya (91) Zambia (92) Sierra Leone (93) Mauritania (96) Botswana (97) Malawi (99) Togo (100) Swaziland (100)

Full Fifa Ranking; http://www.fifa.com/fifa-world-ranking/ranking-table/men/index.html