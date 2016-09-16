A 44-year-old man, Hudson Msukwa has committed suicide by setting ablaze his own house while inside as a move to escape arrest by police in Nkhata-Bay district.

Nkhata-Bay Police Publicist, Ignatius Esau told MBC that this occurred on Wednesday night amid gender based violence claims.

“The wife to the deceased Rose Milanzi told police that on several occasions, the deceased had been assaulting her and that matters of such nature were being handled by the village head and members of the community policing,” said Esau.

“It seems the situation did not change until Monday this week when he assaulted the wife including his children which prompted the wife to report the matter to police and when we followed up the issue he sensed danger and acted otherwise, “added the Police PRO.

Before the act it is reported that the deceased was summoned by police.

“Upon receipt of the summoning letter, which indicated that he should report at Nkhata-Bay Police the deceased got angry and immediately left home for beer drinking within the village and when he returned back late that evening he chased his relations out of the house and set the house on fire,’ he said.

Efforts to rescue him did not yield anything.

The deceased hailed from Mwandisi Village, Traditional Authority Mwenemisuku in Chitipa.