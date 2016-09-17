LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—Mzuzu University alumnus Frank Chibowa has released a book titled “Political History of Malawi” which has chronicled the political history of the country.Published by Phoenix Publishing and Media Company, the Bachelor of Science degree holder in Water Resources Management and Development has tackled the youthful life, political life, education, life abroad, achievements and shortfalls of all the five Malawi heads of State and the demise of founding president Kamuzu Banda and of third president Bingu wa Mutharika.

According to Chibowa, his book has also dedicated pages tacking the following main players in Malawi’s political history: Pro- democracy Activist and Former republican Second Vice President late Chakufwa Chihana, late Aleke Banda, Kanyama Chiume, Yatuta and Dunduzu Chisiza, Atati Mpakati, Masauko Chipembere, Rose Chibambo, Orton and Vera Chirwa, retired politician John Tembo, Gwanda Chakuamba,

Mama Cecilia Kadzamira among others.

The Youthful Chibowa has also analyzed the impact of the songs of Malawi’s legendary musician Lucious Banda from such Albums Down Babylon, Cease fire, Take Over, Yahwe and Unity.

“It’s a book that has been divided into seven chapters including, Nyasaland During colonial rule, Nyasaland after independence, beginning of democratization phase in Malawi, Multiparty era in Malawi, the economic boom, Malawi’s democratic downturn era and assessing the governance systems in Malawi,” said Chibowa.