Malawi’s premier mobile service provider, TNM, has launched “Za Bhoo” promotion which aims at rewarding customers with different exciting prizes.

Speaking during the launch of the promotion in Blantyre, TNM Chief Consumer Services Officer Daniel Makata said Za Bhoo promotion is part of demonstrating their gratitude to their customers.

“TNM continues to grow phenomenally in both terms of coverage and customer acquisition. This is attested in latest financial results of the company, and we felt obliged to reward our customers for contributing towards business growth,” said Makata.

Makata disclosed that the grand prizes for “Za Bhoo” promotion is cash amounting to K5 million as well as fridges, smart screens among others.

“Apart from the designed prizes, TNM subscribers will also get rewards in form of TNM-TNM free talk time minutes for every recharge above K100 during the promotion. The aim is to make sure that each and every customer gets rewarded for choosing the premium network,” he said.

According to Makata, to enter the promotion, TNM subscribers are required to recharge with scratch cards of K100, K200, K500 and K1000 respectively and stand a chance to win various exciting prizes for Za Bhoo Recharge & Win, SMS QUIZ to 9090.

“Customers are having a chance of winning in the weekly and monthly draw for Za Bhoo TNM Quiz,” he disclosed.

He therefore revealed that the promotion will runs from September to November 2016.